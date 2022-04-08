Brokers Issue Forecasts for Harbour Energy plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harbour Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23.

HBRIY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($7.48) to GBX 670 ($8.79) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.00.

OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0968 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

