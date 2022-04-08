FY2023 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. Increased by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $8.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.33. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.76.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $161.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.67.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.