Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.65.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $202.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.61. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $182.08 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $134.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

