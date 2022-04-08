Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.27.

NYSE ESS opened at $351.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.93 and its 200-day moving average is $337.15. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $278.26 and a 12-month high of $359.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

