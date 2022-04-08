Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 1,384 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,294 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in UBS Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

UBS Group stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

UBS Group Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.