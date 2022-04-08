U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $64.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

NYSE:USB opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.20. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after purchasing an additional 493,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after purchasing an additional 717,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after acquiring an additional 230,557 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

