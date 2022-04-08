Morgan Stanley Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $620.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $680.00 to $620.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $746.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $552.48 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $542.82 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $579.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $637.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 29.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after acquiring an additional 147,965 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

