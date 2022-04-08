Morgan Stanley Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $620.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $680.00 to $620.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $746.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $552.48 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $542.82 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $579.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $637.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94.
In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after acquiring an additional 147,965 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
