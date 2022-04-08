Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AJX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

AJX opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $244.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at $5,418,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at $3,674,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Great Ajax by 493.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 64.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 38,094 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

