Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AJX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.
AJX opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $244.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.74.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at $5,418,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at $3,674,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Great Ajax by 493.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 64.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 38,094 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.
