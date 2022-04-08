Khozema Shipchandler Sells 1,614 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Thursday, March 31st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $152.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.22. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $384,675,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.52.

Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.