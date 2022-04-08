Khozema Shipchandler Sells 1,614 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 31st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00.
- On Tuesday, February 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00.
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00.
Shares of Twilio stock opened at $152.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.22. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.37.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $384,675,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.52.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
