i3 Energy Plc (I3E) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON I3E opened at GBX 27.05 ($0.35) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.17. The company has a market cap of £304.68 million and a PE ratio of 14.61. i3 Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of i3 Energy from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 38 ($0.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

