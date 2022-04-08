Sam Brougham Purchases 206,854 Shares of Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (ASX:EAI) Stock

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (ASX:EAI – Get Rating) insider Sam Brougham bought 206,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$188,030.29 ($141,376.15).
Sam Brougham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 24th, Sam Brougham bought 180,385 shares of Ellerston Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$163,068.04 ($122,607.55).
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Sam Brougham bought 219,494 shares of Ellerston Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.04 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$229,151.74 ($172,294.54).
