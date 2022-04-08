Insider Buying: Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $220,650.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $206,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $217,200.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Austin Russell acquired 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $14.41 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

