Scott A. Hallam Sells 15,607 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 137.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.