RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSEARCA RFM opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $24.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

