Brokerages Set ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Target Price at $129.00

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

ASGN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ASGN in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASGN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ASGN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 10.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $113.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. ASGN has a 12 month low of $91.61 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.01.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

