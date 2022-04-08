Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $12.67 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNW. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

