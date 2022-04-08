EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of EOG opened at $120.62 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

