$91.57 Million in Sales Expected for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) will post sales of $91.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.74 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full-year sales of $380.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.40 million to $380.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $398.94 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $402.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CCSI opened at 54.86 on Tuesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 34.81 and a twelve month high of 69.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 57.98.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax and MetroFax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, a block-chain backed secure digital signature product; Consensus Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; and Consensus Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send ADT notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.