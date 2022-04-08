Analysts Set Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Price Target at $54.72

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.72.

CELTF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.47) to GBX 108 ($1.42) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Centamin alerts:

CELTF opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.