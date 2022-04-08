Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHS shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chico’s FAS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

