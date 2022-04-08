Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $15.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $2,524,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 437,383 shares of company stock worth $7,239,674 over the last three months. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,562 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 491.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 337.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,928 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

