Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

MDLZ stock opened at $62.89 on Thursday. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 655,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,114,000 after buying an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

