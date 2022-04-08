Analysts Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.85 Million

Analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) will announce $160.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.29 million and the lowest is $160.40 million. Ducommun posted sales of $157.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $697.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $690.60 million to $704.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $744.34 million, with estimates ranging from $738.70 million to $749.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.02 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Several research firms have commented on DCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $79,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,802 shares of company stock worth $503,025. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Ducommun by 15,364.3% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ducommun by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ducommun by 32.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DCO opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $625.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.36. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99.

Ducommun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.