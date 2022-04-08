Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) PT Raised to $208.00 at Piper Sandler

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.29.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $146.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.11. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. Research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,305,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 407,754 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 1,447.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,979,000 after buying an additional 252,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 439,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after buying an additional 139,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

