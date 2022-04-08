Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) will announce $42.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.00 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $43.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $173.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.20 million to $179.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $189.23 million, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $193.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBWM. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MBWM opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $538.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In other news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $85,061.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 108.9% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 20.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

