Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get Replimune Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $40.22.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,915,000 after acquiring an additional 48,263 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,075,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after buying an additional 58,527 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 68,183 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 926,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 70,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.