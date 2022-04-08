Levi Strauss & Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the blue-jean maker on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Levi Strauss & Co. has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $308,675.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,605 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 69,989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,299 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,029 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

