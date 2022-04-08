Navient Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navient in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NAVI opened at $16.49 on Friday. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Navient by 536.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,986 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth $19,108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after buying an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 392,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

