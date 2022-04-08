Misbloc (MSB) Price Reaches $0.0190

Misbloc (MSB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Misbloc has traded 60.8% lower against the dollar. Misbloc has a market cap of $3.31 million and $177,644.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Misbloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Misbloc Coin Profile

Misbloc (MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,854,557 coins. Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

