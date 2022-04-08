Brother Industries, Ltd. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brother Industries in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Brother Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.
