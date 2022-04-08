Brother Industries, Ltd. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brother Industries in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.01. Brother Industries has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

