PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after purchasing an additional 512,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,250,000 after buying an additional 263,750 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after buying an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,964,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.92.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $134.15 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.12.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

