Ieq Capital LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in FOX by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

