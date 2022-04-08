Ieq Capital LLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.71 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

