Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 140,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $87.73 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

