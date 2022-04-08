Ieq Capital LLC Sells 754 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,861. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $368.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.79 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

