30,000 Shares in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRSH stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.31.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $533,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,325 shares of company stock worth $2,910,035 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

