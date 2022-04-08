Proximus PLC to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Proximus in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Proximus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Proximus alerts:

BGAOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Proximus from €19.00 ($20.88) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Proximus from €19.00 ($20.88) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. Proximus has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.52.

About Proximus (Get Rating)

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.