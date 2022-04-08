OMRON Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of OMRON in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $2.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMRON’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get OMRON alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OMRNY stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.60. OMRON has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $107.49.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OMRON by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,658,000 after acquiring an additional 109,507 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OMRON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in OMRON by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OMRON (Get Rating)

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.