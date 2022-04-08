Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.98 Per Share

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ENI in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $5.98 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on E. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ENI from €14.70 ($16.15) to €14.90 ($16.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

ENI stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. ENI has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth $251,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in ENI by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

