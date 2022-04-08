FY2022 EPS Estimates for Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Britvic in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.37.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTVCY. Barclays assumed coverage on Britvic in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.69) to GBX 1,000 ($13.11) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.55.

BTVCY stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. Britvic has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

