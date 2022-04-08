Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.73.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MARA. Compass Point increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of MARA opened at $23.77 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 4.60.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 965,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,731,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 505.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 509,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,264,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

