Ieq Capital LLC Buys 3,681 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 17,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 253,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,073,000 after purchasing an additional 38,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

