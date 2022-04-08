Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Campbell Soup worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400,160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after acquiring an additional 311,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,919,000 after purchasing an additional 97,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 264,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.93.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

