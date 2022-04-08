Xponance Inc. Sells 20,376 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,376 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after buying an additional 454,429 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $10,774,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $100.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

