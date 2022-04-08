Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
IOVA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.83.
Shares of IOVA opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 40.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,408.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 101,473 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.