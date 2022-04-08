Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IOVA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Shares of IOVA opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 40.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,408.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 101,473 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

