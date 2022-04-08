Torex Gold Resources (TXG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Torex Gold Resources (TSE: TXG):
- 4/7/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$23.00.
- 4/6/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00.
- 4/5/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$23.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00.
- 3/2/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00.
- 2/28/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00.
Shares of TXG stock opened at C$14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.20. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$18.72.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.3699999 earnings per share for the current year.
