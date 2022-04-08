Torex Gold Resources (TXG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Torex Gold Resources (TSE: TXG):

4/7/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$23.00.

4/6/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00.

4/5/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$23.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

3/2/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

2/28/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.20. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.3699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

