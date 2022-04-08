Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Get Grifols alerts:

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. Grifols has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Grifols by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 8,984.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.