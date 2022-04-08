Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.
NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. Grifols has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.40.
Grifols Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.