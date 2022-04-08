Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet restated their neutral rating on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura cut Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.01. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $17.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 28.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 973.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

