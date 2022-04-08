Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.63 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,082 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after buying an additional 440,222 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.18.

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

