Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 181.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,043 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Nordson worth $12,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $224.69 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $197.20 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

